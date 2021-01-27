Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO Chemical 2020 net profit down 70.6 pct. to 29.7 bln won

All News 15:37 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 29.7 billion won (US$26.9 million), down 70.6 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 60.3 billion won, down 32.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 5.6 percent to 1.56 trillion won.
