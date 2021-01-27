POSCO Chemical 2020 net profit down 70.6 pct. to 29.7 bln won
All News 15:37 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- POSCO Chemical Co. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 29.7 billion won (US$26.9 million), down 70.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 60.3 billion won, down 32.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 5.6 percent to 1.56 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
EXO's D.O. discharged from military
-
2
Scandal-ridden rapper Iron found dead
-
3
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
4
New infections up over 500 on flare-up in religious community infections
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 559 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 76,429: KDCA