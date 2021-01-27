LG Chem turns to profits in Q4
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 60.6 billion won (US$54.9 million), turning from a loss of 56.8 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 673.6 billion, compared with a loss of 33.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 19.9 percent to 8.88 trillion won.
The operating profit was 2.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
