LG Chem 2020 net profit up 188.9 pct. to 1.08 tln won
All News 15:40 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 1.08 trillion won (US$983.7 million), up 188.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 185.1 percent on-year to 2.35 trillion won. Annual sales increased 9.9 percent to 30.05 trillion won.
(END)
