KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 338,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 89,600 DN 2,900
Handsome 31,800 DN 700
DONGSUH 30,050 DN 1,000
SamsungEng 13,300 0
SAMSUNG C&T 142,000 UP 500
PanOcean 4,910 DN 45
NCsoft 978,000 UP 25,000
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 20,400 UP 400
KT 24,050 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL183500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 15,950 DN 300
LG Uplus 12,350 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,500 DN 1,100
KT&G 81,300 UP 100
DHICO 13,150 DN 150
Doosanfc 61,200 UP 800
LG Display 22,900 DN 1,200
Kangwonland 24,600 DN 150
IBK 8,240 DN 40
NAVER 341,500 DN 500
Kakao 465,000 UP 4,000
KIWOOM 150,500 UP 2,500
DSME 26,600 DN 400
DSINFRA 8,560 UP 160
DWEC 6,070 DN 90
DongwonF&B 184,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 27,700 DN 300
LGH&H 1,602,000 DN 24,000
LGCHEM 928,000 DN 27,000
KEPCO E&C 17,400 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 83,800 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,650 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 167,000 DN 3,000
Celltrion 329,000 UP 6,500
Huchems 22,750 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,000 DN 1,300
KIH 89,800 UP 2,900
