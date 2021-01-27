Samsung C&T Q4 net profit down 23.5 pct. to 269.9 bln won
All News 16:08 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 269.9 billion won (US$244.4 million), down 23.5 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 256.4 billion won, down 21 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 6.3 percent to 8.18 trillion won.
The operating profit was 1.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
