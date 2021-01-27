Samsung C&T 2020 net profit up 10.8 pct. to 1.16 tln won
All News 16:09 January 27, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net income of 1.16 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 10.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 857.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 866.8 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 1.8 percent to 30.21 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
2
New infections up over 500 on flare-up in religious community infections
-
3
(LEAD) New infections up over 500 on flare-up in religious community infections
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 559 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 76,429: KDCA
-
5
(4th LD) Virus cases linked to unauthorized school rise, outbreaks reported at other regional affiliates