Samsung C&T 2020 net profit up 10.8 pct. to 1.16 tln won

All News 16:09 January 27, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net income of 1.16 trillion won (US$1.1 billion), up 10.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 857.1 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 866.8 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 1.8 percent to 30.21 trillion won.
