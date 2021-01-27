S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 27, 2021
All News 16:39 January 27, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.681 0.688 -0.7
3-year TB 0.982 1.007 -2.5
10-year TB 1.757 1.770 -1.3
2-year MSB 0.896 0.907 -1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.103 2.122 -1.9
91-day CD 0.700 0.690 +1.0
