Gov't in emergency mode amid forecast of strong winds, high waves
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's disaster response authorities were placed on alert Wednesday amid a forecast of strong winds and high waves around the country later this week.
As of 8 p.m., the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters was placed under the first-stage emergency mode, as the country is expected to see winds of 90 kilometers per hour or stronger, and waves of 10 meters or higher between Thursday and Friday.
Heavy snow is also expected in the central region, as well as the southwestern Jeolla Provinces.
"We need to thoroughly manage the situation given the forecast that there will be a combination of strong winds, high waves, heavy snow and cold spell across the country," Interior and Safety Minister Jeon Hae-cheol said.
"In particular, there are high risks of ship accidents due to possible high waves. So, we need to thoroughly implement safety measures, such as controlling the departure of ships, guiding them to safe areas and tightly tying and fixing them," he added.
The minister also stressed the need to take necessary steps, such as preparing snow removal equipment and materials so as to prevent any serious traffic congestion during rush hours.
Earlier in the day, the ministry held a meeting with officials from 17 central government ministries and agencies, and 17 provincial and municipal governments, to discuss measures to minimize the impact of the expected weather conditions.
