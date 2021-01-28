Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:11 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- Rising calls for prioritizing social weak in state-led COVID-19 vaccination (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Delivery workers announce strike again, scrapping last week's agreement (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parliament fails to ban sexual offenders from running for elections (Donga llbo)
-- Less than 300,000 babies born last year (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Korean Peninsula sandwiched in power struggle between U.S., China (Segye Times)
-- China approaches S. Korea first to break anti-China alliance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Former foreign minister criticizes Moon Jae-in government's foreign policy (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's financial aid to virus-hit small businesses less than one-tenth of U.S.' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea at crossroads as Washington eyes tighter U.S.-Korea-Japan alliance (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Foreign investors leaving S. Korean market (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KDB plans to sell S. Korea's biggest shipper, HMM (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon talks to Xi, asks for help with North (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon's tough job of striking balance between U.S., China (Korea Herald)
-- Xi reiterates support on NK denuclearization in call with Moon (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!