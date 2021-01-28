Korean-language dailies

-- Rising calls for prioritizing social weak in state-led COVID-19 vaccination (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Delivery workers announce strike again, scrapping last week's agreement (Kookmin Daily)

-- Parliament fails to ban sexual offenders from running for elections (Donga llbo)

-- Less than 300,000 babies born last year (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Korean Peninsula sandwiched in power struggle between U.S., China (Segye Times)

-- China approaches S. Korea first to break anti-China alliance (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Former foreign minister criticizes Moon Jae-in government's foreign policy (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's financial aid to virus-hit small businesses less than one-tenth of U.S.' (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea at crossroads as Washington eyes tighter U.S.-Korea-Japan alliance (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Foreign investors leaving S. Korean market (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KDB plans to sell S. Korea's biggest shipper, HMM (Korea Economic Daily)

