S. Korea confirms 4 more cases of bird flu, caseload now at 77
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it has confirmed four additional cases of highly pathogenic bird flu, raising concerns over the further spread of the disease in the country.
Of the new cases, one case each was confirmed in Pocheon, Paju, Icheon, and Anseong the previous day, all in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital city, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
A seven-day standstill order has been issued on all poultry farms in the four areas.
South Korea reported its first H5N8 strain of avian influenza from local farms in nearly three years back in November.
Authorities have culled 22 million poultry, including 12.8 million chickens, so far under its policy of destroying all birds within a 3-kilometer radius of infected farms. The figure is anticipated to grow as more cases have been reported.
