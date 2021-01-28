Naver Q4 net profit up 91.3 pct. to 375.3 bln won
All News 07:48 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 375.3 billion won (US$339.8 million), up 91.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 323.8 billion won, up 17.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 28.3 percent to 1.51 trillion won.
The operating profit was 4.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
