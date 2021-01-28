Naver 2020 net income up 110.7 pct. to 836.2 bln won
All News 07:49 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 836.2 billion won (US$757.2 million), up 110.7 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.21 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.15 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 21.8 percent to 5.3 trillion won.
