Naver 2020 net income up 110.7 pct. to 836.2 bln won

All News 07:49 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Naver Corp. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 836.2 billion won (US$757.2 million), up 110.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.21 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.15 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 21.8 percent to 5.3 trillion won.
