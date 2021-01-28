Samsung Electronics 2020 net income up 21.5 pct. to 26.4 tln won
All News 08:45 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 26.4 trillion won (US$23.9 billion), up 21.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 29.6 percent on-year to 35.99 trillion won. Annual sales increased 2.8 percent to 236.8 trillion won.
(END)
