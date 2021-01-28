Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Electronics 2020 net income up 21.5 pct. to 26.4 tln won

All News 08:45 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 26.4 trillion won (US$23.9 billion), up 21.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year rose 29.6 percent on-year to 35.99 trillion won. Annual sales increased 2.8 percent to 236.8 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!