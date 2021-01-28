Daewoo Engineering & Construction 2020 net income up 40.5 pct. to 282.6 bln won
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 282.6 billion won (US$255.9 million), up 40.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 558.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 364.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 6 percent to 8.13 trillion won.
