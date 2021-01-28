Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Engineering & Construction 2020 net income up 40.5 pct. to 282.6 bln won

All News 08:52 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 282.6 billion won (US$255.9 million), up 40.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 558.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 364.1 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 6 percent to 8.13 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!