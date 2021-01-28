Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-1 Sleet 60

Incheon 02/00 Sleet 60

Suwon 02/-3 Sleet 60

Cheongju 04/-2 Sleet 80

Daejeon 05/-3 Sleet 80

Chuncheon 03/-4 Snow 70

Gangneung 08/02 Sunny 70

Jeonju 07/-1 Sleet 80

Gwangju 08/00 Sunny 80

Jeju 11/06 Sunny 70

Daegu 10/00 Sunny 60

Busan 11/02 Sunny 20

