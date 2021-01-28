Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-1 Sleet 60
Incheon 02/00 Sleet 60
Suwon 02/-3 Sleet 60
Cheongju 04/-2 Sleet 80
Daejeon 05/-3 Sleet 80
Chuncheon 03/-4 Snow 70
Gangneung 08/02 Sunny 70
Jeonju 07/-1 Sleet 80
Gwangju 08/00 Sunny 80
Jeju 11/06 Sunny 70
Daegu 10/00 Sunny 60
Busan 11/02 Sunny 20
(END)
