Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, northern Gyeonggi

All News 09:07 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- A heavy snow advisory was issued for Seoul and northern Gyeonggi Province on Thursday, the state weather agency said, predicting up to two hours of snowfall in the morning.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the advisory took effect in northwestern Gyeonggi at 8:30 a.m. and in Seoul and northeastern Gyeonggi at 9 a.m.

The warning is issued when the expected snowfall is 5 centimeters or more within 24 hours.

Incheon, the western coast of Gyeonggi and northwestern Gyeonggi will likely see snowfall or sleet between 8 and 9 a.m., Seoul around 9 a.m. and other parts of inland Gyeonggi between 9 and 10 a.m., the KMA said.

The snowfall is expected to be heavy and last for under two hours, it said, citing a large cloud band that is quickly moving southeast from the Yellow Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop sharply after the snow, the KMA said.

This file photo shows Seoul under heavy snowfall on Jan. 12, 2021. (Yonhap)

