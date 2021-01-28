Samsung to pay record dividends this year, more through 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will pay record dividends to shareholders this year and more through 2023 to improve its shareholder value, a move that is also seen to smooth out leadership succession for Samsung Group heirs.
Samsung Electronics will pay a total of a record 13.12 trillion won (US$11.8 billion) in dividends to shareholders, or 1,932 won per share, for the 2020 fiscal year, the tech giant said in a regulatory filing.
Samsung said the per-share dividend payment includes a special dividend of 1,578 won, far higher than the market estimate of around 1,000 won.
The tech behemoth also announced a new three-year shareholder return initiative that centers on allocating 9.8 trillion won as dividends annually, half of its estimated free cash flow (FCF) for the 2021-2023 period.
FCF refers to the cash left over after a company pays its taxes, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
Its new dividend payout plan is more shareholder-friendly than the previous one, in which it allocated 9.6 trillion won annually for the 2018-2020 period.
If there is a "meaningful size" of FCF left even after regular dividend payouts, Samsung said the remaining portion will be additionally returned to shareholders.
Analysts have been widely predicting that Samsung's new shareholder return program will aim to deliver more dividends to its shareholders, considering that Samsung Group heirs, including Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, need to pay massive inheritance taxes following the death of group chief Lee Kun-hee in October last year.
Samsung heirs are estimated to pay around 11 trillion won in inheritance taxes for the late chief's stock assets worth around 19 trillion won.
