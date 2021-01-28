(LEAD) Court upholds constitutionality of new anti-corruption probe body
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court said Thursday that the establishment of a new, powerful anti-corruption investigation agency is constitutional.
The court said the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) belongs to the executive branch and thus a law governing is status does not violate the principle of separation of powers stipulated in the Constitution.
The ruling was made in response to two complaints filed in February and May by lawmakers from the major opposition United Frontier Party (now the People Power Party) and others, who claimed that the agency violates the constitutional value of separation of powers.
The court also dismissed most of the other claims raised by the lawmakers, including the agency's alleged infringement of the prosecution's investigative authority and its political impartiality
The independent investigative body, designed to uproot corruption among high-ranking officials, officially began operation last Thursday. Kim Jin-wook, a 54-year-old former judge, took office as its inaugural director general and will lead a team of 25 prosecutors and 40 investigators, among others.
The agency is authorized to investigate corruption cases involving former and current public officials, including the president, and their families. It also has the power to indict when it comes to crimes involving the chief justice, prosecutor general, judges, prosecutors, high-ranking police and military officials.
