(LEAD) Court upholds constitutionality of new anti-corruption probe body
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court said Thursday that the establishment of a powerful anti-corruption investigation agency is constitutional, clearing the way for the new body's full operation.
The court said the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) essentially belongs to the executive branch and thus a law governing its status does not violate the principle of separation of powers stipulated in the Constitution.
It noted that running the agency independently from the executive branch does not mean it contradicts the principle, considering the importance of maintaining political neutrality and working as checks and balances against the prosecution.
The ruling was made in response to two complaints filed in February and May by lawmakers from the major opposition United Frontier Party (now the People Power Party) and others, who claimed that the agency violates the constitutional value of separation of powers.
The court also dismissed most of the other claims raised by the lawmakers, including the agency's alleged infringement of the prosecution's investigative authority.
It said prosecutors as defined under the Constitution are not limited to those in the prosecution service, citing those working in the military tribunal or special counsels.
But the judges were divided on the article of the law that allows the CIO to supersede other investigative agencies and to have the power to require them to transfer a case involving high-ranking officials.
The agency, designed to uproot corruption among high-ranking officials, officially began operation last Thursday. Kim Jin-wook, a 54-year-old former judge, took office as its inaugural director general and will lead a team of 25 prosecutors and 40 investigators, among others.
The agency is authorized to investigate corruption cases involving former and current public officials, including the president, and their families. It also has the power to indict when it comes to crimes involving the chief justice, prosecutor general, judges, prosecutors, high-ranking police and military officials.
