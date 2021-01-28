S. Koreans' consumption of rice hits all-time low in 2020
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Koreans' consumption of rice hit a record low in 2020, data showed Thursday, due mainly to changes in diet and eating habits.
An average South Korean consumed 57.7 kilograms of rice in 2020, down 2.5 percent or 1.5 kilograms from the previous year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
Rice is a key staple food for Koreans, but its consumption has been on a steady decline since 1980, when per capita average annual rice consumption was 132.4 kg.
The consumption fell below the 60-kilogram threshold for the first time in 2019.
The combined amount of rice used by food producers dropped 12.6 percent over the period to reach 650,000 tons as demand for rice-based alcoholic beverages or snacks declined.
Meanwhile, South Korea said it plans to gradually release 370,000 tons of reserved rice into the market this year to cope with a supply shortage currently estimated at 160,000 tons due to weather conditions.
