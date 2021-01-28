Army draftee in Paju tests positive for new coronavirus
All News 10:59 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- An Army draftee in Paju, north of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The soldier was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 in a second virus test conducted after joining the boot camp, according to the ministry.
All other conscripts who joined the camp with the soldier tested negative.
The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 546.
Nationwide, South Korea added 497 new virus cases Thursday, raising the total caseload to 76,926.
