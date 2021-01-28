POSCO International Q4 net profit up 1527.4 pct. to 19.8 bln won
All News 10:57 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 19.8 billion won (US$17.8 million), up 1527.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 87.3 billion won, down 10.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 5 percent to 5.64 trillion won.
