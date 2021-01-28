Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO International Q4 net profit up 1527.4 pct. to 19.8 bln won

All News 10:57 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 19.8 billion won (US$17.8 million), up 1527.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the October-December period was 87.3 billion won, down 10.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 5 percent to 5.64 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!