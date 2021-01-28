POSCO International 2020 net income up 13.4 pct. to 229.5 bln won
All News 10:58 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- POSCO International on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 229.5 billion won (US$206.5 million), up 13.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 474.5 billion won, down 21.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 12.1 percent to 21.47 trillion won.
