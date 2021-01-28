Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks trade lower late Thurs. morning on U.S. slump

All News 11:28 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade lower late Thursday morning, taking a cue from overnight drops on Wall Street.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 35.32 points, or 1.13 percent, to 3,087.24 as of 11:20 a.m.

Foreign selling increased as the U.S. Fed did not announce new measures to quicken the economic recovery.

Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite retreated 2.61 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closed down 2.05 percent and 2.57 percent, respectively.

Investors' profit-taking rush during the earnings report season also drove the KOSPI down.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics lost 1.05 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 3.5 percent.

Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics dropped 2 percent, while Celltrion climbed 0.46 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.63 percent, but leading chemical company LG Chem edged up 0.11 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver jumped 4.83 percent, but its rival Kakao slipped 0.11 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,112.55 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.15 won from the previous session's close.

