S. Korea's trade terms rise for 9th straight month in Dec.
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's terms of trade rose for the ninth consecutive month in December as export prices increased at a faster pace than import prices, central bank data showed Thursday.
The nation's net terms-of-trade index for goods -- a gauge of trade terms -- increased 7.2 percent last month from a year earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the ninth straight month of an on-year rise since April, when the trade terms logged the first on-year hike in over two years on low oil prices amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The figure is calculated by dividing the index for export prices by that for import prices, showing the amount of imports a country can buy for each unit of exports. The base year is 2015, with a benchmark index of 100.
Last month, the index for customs-cleared export prices gained 9.6 percent from the previous year, marking the second straight month of increase.
The index for import prices rose 2.8 from a year earlier, the first annualized hike in nine months, according to the data.
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
3
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
4
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) New infections up over 500 on flare-up in religious community infections