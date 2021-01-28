The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed around 500 for the second straight day on Thursday as cluster infections traced to religious facilities continued ahead of an adjustment of the level of social distancing measures this week.
The country added 497 more COVID-19 cases, including 479 locally transmitted infections, raising the total caseload to 76,926, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(2nd LD) Samsung expects weaker Q1 results after solid Q4 performance
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday said it expects downbeat first-quarter results on the weak U.S. dollar and uncertainties over the novel coronavirus pandemic after announcing solid fourth-quarter performance.
The South Korean tech giant said its fourth-quarter net profit increased 26.4 percent on-year due to firm demand for chips and displays amid the pandemic.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea has stimulus room for pandemic-hit economy: IMF
SEOUL -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recommended Thursday that South Korea further carry out accommodative fiscal and monetary policies, including rate cuts, in a bid to accelerate its economic recovery amid the pandemic.
Despite rising budget deficit, the country also has fiscal room for increasing targeted support to people and businesses hit hard by the new coronavirus outbreak, according to Andreas Bauer, Korea mission chief at the IMF.
-----------------
(LEAD) Samsung to pay record dividends this year, more through 2023
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will pay record dividends to shareholders later this year and more through 2023 to improve its shareholder value, a move that is also seen to smooth out leadership succession for Samsung Group heirs.
Samsung will pay a total of a record 13.12 trillion won (US$11.8 billion) in dividends to shareholders for the 2020 fiscal year in April, the tech giant said.
-----------------
S. Korea to hold springtime combined exercises with U.S as planned: defense chief
SEOUL -- South Korea will stage annual springtime military exercises with the United States as planned, Defense Minister Suh Wook said, amid concerns the drills could give North Korea a pretext for provocations in the early months of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.
Suh also said that South Korea is ready to discuss the exercise issue with the North via military channels to ease tensions. The minister stressed that the joint exercises with the U.S. are regular and purely defensive in nature.
-----------------
Gov't eases school distancing rules to offer young kids more in-person learning
SEOUL -- Preschoolers and lower graders of elementary school will have more in-person instruction this year, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday, announcing a new plan to relax social distancing rules at schools.
In a detailed policy for school operation for the first half, the ministry made an exemption to the policy of attendance caps at day care centers and kindergartens and in classes for first and second graders at elementary schools.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea confirms 4 more cases of bird flu, caseload now at 77
SEOUL -- South Korea's agricultural ministry said Thursday it has confirmed four additional cases of highly pathogenic bird flu, raising concerns over the further spread of the disease in the country.
Of the new cases, one case each was confirmed in Pocheon, Paju, Icheon, and Anseong the previous day, all in Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital city, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
3
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
4
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG