Samsung SDI shifts to profits in Q4
All News 13:28 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 341.9 billion won (US$306.6 million), shifting from a loss of 33.1 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 246.2 billion won, up 1123.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 15.3 percent to 3.25 trillion won.
The operating profit was 26.2 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
