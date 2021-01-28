Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDI 2020 net profit up 56.8 pct. to 631 bln won

All News 13:29 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net income of 631 billion won (US$565.8 million), up 56.8 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 671.3 billion won, up 45.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 11.9 percent to 11.29 trillion won.
