Samsung SDI 2020 net profit up 56.8 pct. to 631 bln won
All News 13:29 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net income of 631 billion won (US$565.8 million), up 56.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the year was 671.3 billion won, up 45.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 11.9 percent to 11.29 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
3
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
4
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG