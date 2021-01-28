(3rd LD) Samsung SDI Q4 net turns to black on strong battery sales
(ATTN: ADDS closing share prices at bottom)
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. said Thursday it turned to the black in the fourth quarter, backed by strong sales of electric vehicle (EV) battery products.
Its net profit reached 341.9 billion won (US$306.6 million) in the October-December period, shifting from a net loss of 33.1 billion a year earlier, the affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co. said in a regulatory filing.
The operating profit skyrocketed to 246.2 billion won in the fourth quarter, up from 20.1 billion won a year ago, when it was hard hit by one-off costs related to energy storage systems.
Despite the strong performance, the operating profit was 26.2 percent lower than the market consensus by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency, as the company set aside funds to cover the costs of recalls of its client.
Samsung SDI supplies its automotive battery to BMW, which carried out a global recall of some of its plug-in hybrid models in October due to fire risks.
The firm said its revenue rose 15.3 percent to 3.3 trillion won in the last quarter, marking record-high quarterly sales.
"The EV battery business continued to post sharp growth as Europe expanded subsidies for eco-friendly cars in the latter half (of 2020)," the company said in a statement. "Sales of ESS increased thanks to big projects in North America."
For the whole of 2020, net profit jumped 56.8 percent on-year to 631 billion won, and operating profit soared 45.3 percent to 671.3 trillion won.
Its annual sales rose 11.9 percent to 11.3 trillion won in 2020, surpassing 11 trillion won for the first time, the company said.
Looking ahead, Samsung SDI expected increased revenue from the EV battery and ESS market amid the tightening environmental regulations in major countries, including the United States and Europe.
It also projected an upbeat outlook for small-sized batteries and materials for semiconductor and OLED screens in line with robust demand for IT products.
Samsung SDI said the production capacity expansion will be similar to last year's level and the Hungary plant will increase supplies to its European clients, including BMW and Volkswagen.
"In the mid-to-long term, we will closely consider whether to establish new production lines abroad," Senior Vice President Son Michael said in a conference call.
Samsung SDI has factories in various locations, including South Korea, the United States, China and Hungary.
The company said it will begin mass production of the next-generation Gen. 5 EV battery in the latter half of this year to meet growing demand for lithium-ion batteries with higher energy density.
Shares in Samsung SDI dropped 2.79 percent to 767,000 won on the Seoul bourse, underperforming the KOSPI's 1.71 percent loss. The earnings report was released during trading hours.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence