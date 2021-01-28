Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mobis Q4 net profit down 0.5 pct. to 579.4 bln won

13:45 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 579.4 billion won (US$519.3 million), down 0.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 10.7 percent on-year to 702.3 billion won. Revenue increased 2.6 percent to 10.67 trillion won.

The operating profit was 6.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
