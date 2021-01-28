Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mobis 2020 net income down 32.3 pct. to 1.55 tln won

All News 13:49 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 1.55 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), down 32.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 22.4 percent on-year to 1.83 trillion won. Annual sales decreased 3.7 percent to 36.62 trillion won.
