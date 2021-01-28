Hyundai Mobis 2020 net income down 32.3 pct. to 1.55 tln won
All News 13:49 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mobis Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 1.55 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), down 32.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 22.4 percent on-year to 1.83 trillion won. Annual sales decreased 3.7 percent to 36.62 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
3
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
4
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG