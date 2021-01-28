Samsung SDS 2020 net profit down 39.6 pct. to 452.9 bln won
All News 13:59 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net income of 452.9 billion won (US$405.8 million), down 39.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 871.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 990.1 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 2.8 percent to 11.01 trillion won.
