Hyundai Steel turns to red in 2020
All News 13:59 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 440.1 billion won (US$394.3 million), turning from a profit of 25.6 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 73 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 331.3 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 12.1 percent to 18.02 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
3
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
4
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG