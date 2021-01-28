Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Steel turns to red in 2020

All News 13:59 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 440.1 billion won (US$394.3 million), turning from a profit of 25.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 73 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 331.3 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 12.1 percent to 18.02 trillion won.
