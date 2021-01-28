LS Electric 2020 net profit down 17 pct. to 85.5 bln won
All News 14:24 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 85.5 billion won (US$76.6 million), down 17 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 133.7 billion won, down 20.7 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 2.4 percent to 2.4 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
3
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
4
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG