LS Electric 2020 net profit down 17 pct. to 85.5 bln won

All News 14:24 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LS Electric Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 85.5 billion won (US$76.6 million), down 17 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 133.7 billion won, down 20.7 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 2.4 percent to 2.4 trillion won.
