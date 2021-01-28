S-Oil Q4 net profit up 172.1 pct. to 129.7 bln won
All News 15:07 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 129.7 billion won (US$116 million), up 172.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 93.1 billion won, up 880.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 33.9 percent to 4.28 trillion won.
The operating profit was 21.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
