S-Oil swings to red in 2020

All News 15:07 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 787.5 billion won (US$704.4 million), shifting from a profit of 65.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.08 trillion won for the year, compared with a profit of 420.1 billion won from the previous year. Annual sales fell 31 percent to 16.82 trillion won.
