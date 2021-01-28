S-Oil swings to red in 2020
All News 15:07 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- S-Oil Corp. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 787.5 billion won (US$704.4 million), shifting from a profit of 65.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 1.08 trillion won for the year, compared with a profit of 420.1 billion won from the previous year. Annual sales fell 31 percent to 16.82 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence