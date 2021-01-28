N.K. organization sends congratulatory message to S. Korean counterpart
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- A pro-unification organization in North Korea sent a message of greetings to its South Korean counterpart earlier this week after a year without contact amid frozen inter-Korean relations, officials said Thursday.
The North Korean Committee for the June 15 Joint Declaration, which was established to uphold the peace agreement from the first inter-Korean summit in 2000, sent the message congratulating the South Korean Committee on its opening of a general meeting in Seoul, the South's committee said.
The North's committee said in the message, dated Wednesday, that it is "sending warm greetings of solidarity to all members of the South Korean committee," praising their efforts for unification amid the global health crisis and despite "anti-unification forces," the committee in Seoul said.
The latest message from the North Korean committee is the first since it sent a New Year's Day greeting in January last year.
Since then, the committee had not sent any messages to the South on major anniversaries, including the Aug. 15 National Liberation Day, as inter-Korean tensions quickly escalated last year after Pyongyang blew up the joint liaison office building in June.
