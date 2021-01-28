KOSDAQ 961.23 DN 24.69 points (close)
All News 15:33 January 28, 2021
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
(LEAD) 3 officials from McDonald's supplier get suspended sentences for selling tainted patties
-
3
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
4
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
5
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG