KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LotteChilsung 122,500 DN 2,500
POSCO 250,000 DN 9,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,010 DN 240
SPC SAMLIP 71,500 DN 1,800
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,150 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 208,000 DN 4,000
KUMHOTIRE 4,005 DN 195
DB INSURANCE 37,850 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 83,700 DN 1,900
Binggrae 56,400 DN 1,100
NHIS 11,250 DN 300
HyundaiMtr 238,500 DN 7,000
AmoreG 61,600 DN 1,300
SK Discovery 65,000 DN 900
GCH Corp 44,850 DN 4,150
LS 67,000 DN 3,400
GC Corp 448,500 DN 40,500
GS E&C 40,100 DN 1,050
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 38,450 DN 650
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 767,000 DN 22,000
LOTTE 33,900 DN 950
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 9,760 DN 80
SKC 123,500 DN 4,000
Daesang 27,250 DN 750
SKNetworks 5,350 DN 220
ORION Holdings 13,900 UP 150
KAL 29,650 DN 750
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,930 DN 160
Daewoong 47,600 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 23,400 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,400 UP 1,900
TaekwangInd 845,000 0
SsangyongCement 6,580 DN 90
SamyangFood 95,100 DN 2,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,050 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 450,000 DN 11,500
NEXENTIRE 6,530 DN 180
CHONGKUNDANG 195,500 DN 11,500
KCC 206,000 DN 5,500
SKBP 148,000 DN 1,500
