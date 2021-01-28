KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 98,300 DN 4,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,500 DN 2,700
OCI 103,000 0
LS ELECTRIC 64,400 DN 2,900
KorZinc 404,000 DN 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,490 DN 210
SYC 63,500 DN 2,800
HyundaiMipoDock 44,350 DN 1,950
IS DONGSEO 54,900 DN 800
S-Oil 70,200 DN 600
LG Innotek 209,500 DN 10,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 274,500 DN 10,000
HMM 14,050 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 94,500 DN 500
LG Display 23,000 UP 100
SK 322,000 DN 16,500
Hanon Systems 17,900 DN 300
Kangwonland 23,900 DN 700
NAVER 355,000 UP 13,500
Kakao 458,000 DN 7,000
NCsoft 968,000 DN 10,000
DSME 25,750 DN 850
DSINFRA 8,360 DN 200
DongwonF&B 182,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 27,450 DN 250
LGH&H 1,589,000 DN 13,000
LGCHEM 938,000 UP 10,000
KEPCO E&C 17,050 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 81,300 DN 2,500
Mobis 331,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 40,550 DN 2,050
HDC HOLDINGS 11,400 DN 250
S-1 83,400 DN 2,100
ZINUS 104,500 DN 1,000
Hanchem 199,000 DN 9,000
DWS 49,150 DN 1,350
KEPCO 23,500 DN 650
SamsungSecu 39,750 DN 1,000
DONGSUH 30,000 DN 50
SamsungEng 13,050 DN 250
(MORE)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence