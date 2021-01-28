Samsung Engineering 2020 net profit down 17.3 pct. to 244.5 bln won
All News 15:48 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net income of 244.5 billion won (US$218.3 million), down 17.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 351 billion won, down 8.9 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue rose 5.6 percent to 6.72 trillion won.
