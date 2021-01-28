Hyundai Glovis Q4 net profit down 26.6 pct. to 168.3 bln won
All News 16:13 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 168.3 billion won (US$150.3 million), down 26.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 175.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 228.5 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 1.6 percent to 4.87 trillion won.
The operating profit was 6.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence