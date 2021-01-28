Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Glovis 2020 net profit up 20.7 pct. to 606.1 bln won

All News 16:14 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 606.1 billion won (US$541.4 million), up 20.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 662.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 876.5 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 9.6 percent to 16.51 trillion won.
