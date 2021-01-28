Cheil Worldwide Inc 2020 net income up 13.5 pct. to 158.3 bln won
All News 16:14 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 158.3 billion won (US$141.4 million), up 13.5 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 204.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 205.8 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 19.7 percent to 2.74 trillion won.
