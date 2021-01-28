Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Hausys remains in red in Q4

All News 16:14 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 139.6 billion won (US$124.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 8.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 3.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.3 percent to 823.4 billion won.
