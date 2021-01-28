LG Hausys remains in red in Q4
All News 16:14 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 139.6 billion won (US$124.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 8.9 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 3.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 2.3 percent to 823.4 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence