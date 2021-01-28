Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Hausys swings to red in 2020

All News 16:15 January 28, 2021

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 79.5 billion won (US$71 million), shifting from a profit of 11.6 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 71 billion won, up 3.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 4.7 percent to 3.03 trillion won.
