LG Hausys swings to red in 2020
All News 16:15 January 28, 2021
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Hausys Ltd. on Thursday reported its 2020 net loss of 79.5 billion won (US$71 million), shifting from a profit of 11.6 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 71 billion won, up 3.2 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual revenue fell 4.7 percent to 3.03 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence