Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Court upholds constitutionality of new anti-corruption probe body
SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court said Thursday that the establishment of a powerful anti-corruption investigation agency is constitutional, clearing the way for the new body's full operation.
The court said the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) essentially belongs to the executive branch and thus a law governing its status does not violate the principle of separation of powers stipulated in the Constitution.
-----------------
(LEAD) Front-line medical workers to get 1st vaccinations next month, AstraZeneca's tipped to be first
SEOUL -- Front-line medical workers in South Korea will get the first COVID-19 vaccinations starting next month, with the general public to be inoculated during the latter half of this year, health authorities here said Thursday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced that medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients at hospitals and treatment centers in the wider Seoul area will receive their first doses of the vaccines in February.
-----------------
(LEAD) PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence
SEOUL -- The government will "prudently" determine whether to lower social distancing levels this week against the backdrop of the still unstable COVID-19 situation, as well as the approach of the traditional Lunar New Year holiday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said Thursday.
The prime minister's remarks were made during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Seoul.
-----------------
Coronavirus cluster from missionary group spreading nationwide
SEOUL -- A coronavirus cluster originating from a local Christian missionary group called the International Mission (IM) appears to be spreading nationwide, as officials said Thursday as many as 340 people have been infected so far.
According to local governments, 41 IM-related educational and research facilities in 13 metropolitan cities and provinces reported 269 COVID-19 cases out of their combined membership of 866 as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, marking an infection rate of 31.1 percent.
-----------------
(LEAD) Gov't eases school distancing rules to offer young kids more in-person learning
SEOUL -- Preschoolers and lower graders of elementary school will have more in-person instruction this year, the Ministry of Education said on Thursday, announcing a new plan to relax social distancing rules at schools.
In a detailed policy for school operation for the first half, the ministry made an exemption to the policy of attendance caps at day care centers and kindergartens and in classes for first and second graders at elementary schools.
-----------------
BOK to end special lending program in Feb. as markets stabilize
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday it will end a special loan scheme for local banks, brokerages and insurers next month as financial markets have stabilized from the fallout of the pandemic.
In May 2020, the BOK launched the 10 trillion-won (US$8.9 billion) lending program to allow banks, brokerages and insurers to take out loans from the central bank against collateral in a bid to ease their potential funding squeeze.
-----------------
(LEAD) Gyeonggi Province goes ahead with universal pandemic relief
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, said Thursday it will start providing a second round of coronavirus relief to all residents next month to promote consumption ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
Gov. Lee Jae-myung, a leading presidential hopeful of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), announced the plan despite controversy over its possible adverse effect on anti-pandemic efforts and disparities with other local entities.
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence