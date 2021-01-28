S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 28, 2021
All News 16:37 January 28, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.677 0.681 -0.4
3-year TB 0.977 0.982 -0.5
10-year TB 1.764 1.757 +0.7
2-year MSB 0.884 0.896 -1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 2.097 2.103 -0.6
91-day CD 0.700 0.700 0.0
(END)
