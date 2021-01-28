S. Korea to sell 13.9 tln won worth of Treasurys in Feb.
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 13.9 trillion won (US$12.4 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 700 billion won in Treasurys with a maturity of two years for the first time in an effort to soothe market uneasiness from its planned massive bond sales, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
It will also float 3 trillion won in three-year government bonds, 2.7 trillion won in five-year government debts and 2.9 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years, the ministry said.
It will also sell longer-dated bonds, including 750 billion won in 20-year bonds and 3 trillion won in state debts with a maturity of 30 years.
South Korea issued 15.3 trillion won in state bonds in January.
The country plans to sell state bonds totaling 176.4 trillion won this year as it seeks to finance massive fiscal spending to cope with the fallout of the new coronavirus outbreak.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
2
'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report
-
3
New virus cases around 500 for 2nd day amid continued rise in cluster infections
-
4
(LEAD) BTS agency Big Hit to invest 70 bln won in K-pop giant YG
-
5
PM: COVID-19 situation turns unstable again, new distancing levels to be fixed with prudence