Minor progressive party expels ex-leader over sexual harassment
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The minor progressive Justice Party expelled its former leader Kim Jong-cheol on Thursday for sexually harassing a female lawmaker of the same party.
Kim resigned as head of the party on Monday because of his sexual misconduct. The party has now cut him loose. The Justice Party said it's the heaviest penalty that can be imposed on a party member.
In announcing his resignation earlier in the week, Kim admitted to sexually harassing Rep. Jang Hye-yeong following their dinner on Jan. 15. Kim offered his apology to Jang and asked the party to punish him accordingly.
The case is seen as a major blow to the party that has championed gender equality. Kim took the party's reins in October, with a pledge to strengthen its progressive agenda.
Kim is the latest liberal- and progressive-bloc political heavyweight disgraced in a sexual misconduct case.
Three iconic politicians of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) have been convicted or accused of sexual abuse over the past three years, severely tainting the moral ground of the liberal and progressive political bloc that has espoused social and gender equality.
An Hee-jung, once deemed a powerful presidential candidate of the DP, is currently serving a 3 1/2-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting one of his female former secretaries. He resigned as governor of South Chungcheong Province in 2018 in the face of those allegations.
Last year, Oh Keo-don and Park Won-soon -- then the Busan and Seoul mayors -- were also accused of sexually harassing female subordinates in April and July, respectively.
Busan authorities said earlier Thursday that Oh has been indicted.
Park was found dead on a mountain in Seoul in an apparent suicide after he was accused of sexually harassing one of his former secretaries.
On Tuesday, the Seoul city government issued an apology after the state human rights watchdog deemed sexual harassment allegations against Park to be true.
(END)
